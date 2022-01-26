Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $194.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

