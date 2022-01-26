Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 96,325 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.51.

Several analysts have commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

