Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

GCG remained flat at $C$37.00 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$43.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

