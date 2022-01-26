Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.13 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Gulden has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $6,491.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00292081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,231,884 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

