Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Sells $999,990.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HAL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,756,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

