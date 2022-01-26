Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells $721,830.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 18,756,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,683,520. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

