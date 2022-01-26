HaloDAO Price Hits $0.0449 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $251,436.00 and approximately $2,629.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.62 or 0.06660055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,317.72 or 0.99718147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00052072 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

