Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Tops $22.03 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Hamster has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $278,386.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

