Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $776.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAFC. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.