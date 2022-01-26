Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 1842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $851.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

