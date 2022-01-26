Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 8.6%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 111,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.