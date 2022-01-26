Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 359.80 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 375.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.03. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($6.13).

In related news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,727.79). Also, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($161,899.62).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

