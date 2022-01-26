Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) versus Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Financial Contrast

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mitesco alerts:

This table compares Mitesco and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.10 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 10.23 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitesco and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 3 1 5 0 2.22

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Mitesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.