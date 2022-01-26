Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares GBX 2.80 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 485 ($6.54) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £156.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($49,662.71).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.