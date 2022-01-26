Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares GBX 2.80 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 485 ($6.54) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £156.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($49,662.71).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Dividend History for Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

