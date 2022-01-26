Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.96. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 168,628 shares.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
