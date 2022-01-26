Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $67.83 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $67.83 million and $21.61 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.61 or 0.00282688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

