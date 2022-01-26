Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Down 0.5%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.34. 165,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 238,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.