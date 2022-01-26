Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

