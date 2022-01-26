Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

HAS stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.79. 2,392,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,826,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

