Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Trading Down 3.7%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.78 and last traded at $92.03. 60,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 946,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

