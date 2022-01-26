Haven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $657,556.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00004782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $657,556.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,890.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.72 or 0.06641726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00291798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.67 or 0.00784814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00065789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00393385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00248665 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,751,753 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

