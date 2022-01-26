Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of HWKN opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawkins by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

