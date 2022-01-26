HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.13.

TSE GAU traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.84. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$188.95 million and a PE ratio of 3.78. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

