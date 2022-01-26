Head-To-Head Analysis: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Aedifica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.51 -$105.26 million ($1.52) -3.51 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aedifica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Aedifica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.87%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -14.50% -15.98% -2.91% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Aedifica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

