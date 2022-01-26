Head to Head Analysis: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) vs. Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.87 $6.83 million $2.09 15.96 Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.80 $4.98 million $1.56 9.93

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

