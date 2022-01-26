Head to Head Analysis: ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) & Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ROHM alerts:

This table compares ROHM and Loomis AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $3.40 billion 2.52 $347.82 million $2.52 16.50 Loomis AB (publ) $2.05 billion 1.02 $78.04 million $1.33 20.98

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ). ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loomis AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 13.30% 7.10% 5.92% Loomis AB (publ) 4.49% 9.24% 3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ROHM and Loomis AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00 Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ROHM beats Loomis AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. The firm also operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.