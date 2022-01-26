Head to Head Review: Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.89% 14.69% 4.32%

This is a summary of current ratings for Aldel Financial and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 4 7 0 2.50

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $169.52, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aldel Financial and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.53 $818.80 million $4.62 33.16

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Aldel Financial.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Aldel Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldel Financial Company Profile

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverage and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

