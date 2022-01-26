Head to Head Survey: Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterdrop and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Equitable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 11.72 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.07 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.11

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waterdrop and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 728.50%. Equitable has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Equitable.

Summary

Equitable beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

