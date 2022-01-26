Head-To-Head Survey: International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr -19.79% -63.92% -12.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Card Establishment and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 3 7 0 2.70

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 105.97%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Card Establishment and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr $386.93 million 6.91 -$41.18 million N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprinklr beats International Card Establishment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Card Establishment Company Profile

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

