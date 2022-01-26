Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The company traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 163721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

