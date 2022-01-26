Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.41% of Healthcare Services Group worth $287,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

