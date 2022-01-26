Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.30. Heartland Express shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 3,113 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.