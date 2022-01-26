Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00181790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00029244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00076549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00381193 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

