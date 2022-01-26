Heidi S. Gansert Buys 1,250 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

