Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.47% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 577.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

