Helix Market Cap Reaches $66,377.95 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $66,377.95 and $23.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

