Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00289948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

