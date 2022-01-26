Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.86

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 39613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

