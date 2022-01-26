HelloGold Market Capitalization Tops $233,532.39 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006091 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.