Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.66 ($0.02). 8,385,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 8,152,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. The company is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for use in immunotherapy, as well as for R/R AML; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

