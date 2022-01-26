Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.
VIR traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,922. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.
VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
