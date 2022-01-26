Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.

VIR traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,922. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

