Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. 67,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 50,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove bought 57,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $99,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Hexner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180,374 shares of company stock worth $297,325. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 800,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

