Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.13. 1,130,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Company grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Company now owns 12,703,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,862,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

