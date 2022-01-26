Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.517 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $994.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

