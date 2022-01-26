Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 23143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

