Hess (NYSE:HES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HES opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

