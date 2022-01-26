Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $7.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 265,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 387,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 351,313 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

