Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.