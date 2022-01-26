Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

