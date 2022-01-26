Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

HXL traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 775,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,984. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.