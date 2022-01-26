Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.91.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 770,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.